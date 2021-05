The Social Democratic Party of India has filed a PIL in the Supreme Court seeking a uniform PAN India policy for free vaccinations.

This PIL claims that there is a differential pricing of vaccines for the Centre and the state governments. Vaccines will be priced to the Centre at Rs 150 per dose whereas, for the states, the price will be Rs 300 per dose (Covishied) and Rs 400 per dose (Covaxin); and Rs 600 per dose (Covishield), Rs 1200 per dose (Covaxin) for private hospitals.