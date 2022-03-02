PIL in SC reds flags possible side effects of vaccines, questions why clinical trial data hasn’t been made public

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that has raised the issue of making vaccine trial data public. The petitioner has sought for quashing of the order of various state governments that have allegedly sought to made essential services subject to a vaccine certificate.

The PIL has been moved by Jacob Puliyel, a former member of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

Advocate Prashant Bhushan appeared for the petitioner and argued for nearly three hours today before a bench of SC, headed by Justice LN Rao. At the very outset, the petitioner clarified that he was not against the government's vaccination drive.

The petitioner argued that he understood the need for a grant of Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to vaccines. He, however, also submitted that while the EUAs were needed, there was no logical case for not disclosing clinical trial data. He submitted that in the interest of public health, it was imperative to subject clinical data to public scrutiny.

Bhushan argued that clinical data is not available publically, and not even under the RTI Act. The petitioner further pointed out that in a departure from healthy medical practices, adverse events have not been adequately reported and shared in the public domain.

In this light, the petitioner hit out vaccine mandates" issues by various states governments, where vaccine certificates were turned into pre-conditions for travel, work, rations, etc. The petitioner argued that coercion for vaccination is forbidden, illegal, and unconstitutional. He further reasoned that voluntary informed consent was an inviolable facet of vaccination.

Interestingly, the petitioner's counsel Bhushan also clarified that he, personally, had decided against getting inoculated. He submitted before the SC, "I have decided that I will not take this vaccine and it will cause me more harm than good. What I have studied in two years is that if you are healthy, the chance you get COVID-19 is virtually nil. The long-term effects of vaccines are not known."

Bhushan further submitted that there was evidence to suggest that vaccines may lower immunity. He also argued that side effects and adverse events often go under-reported due to the cumbersome process.

The hearing will continue in the Supreme Court on March 8. ​