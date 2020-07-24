  • SENSEX
Phase-I human clinical trial of potential COVID-19 vaccine: Man given first dose at AIIMS

Updated : July 24, 2020 04:25 PM IST

The first volunteer, a resident of Delhi, was screened two days ago and all his health parameters were found to be within the normal range. He also does not have any co-morbid conditions.
"The first dose of 0.5 ml intramuscular injection was given to him around 1.30 pm. No immediate side-effects have been observed so far. He was under observation for two hours and will be monitored for the next seven days," Dr Rai said.
Few more participants would be given the vaccine on Saturday after their screening reports come.
