First phase of 3-trial find 1-shot chikungunya vaccine safe, effective: Lancet

Despite the chikungunya virus being endemic in some regions of Africa, Asia, and the Americas, there is no approved vaccine to prevent the disease caused by CHIKV infection.

A single-dose vaccine of chikungunya was found to be safe and capable of producing a strong immune response against the disease, claimed a preventive publication in The Lancet Journal. The work on this vaccine is in the first phase 3 trial. The researchers, however, haven’t been able to investigate if this VLA1553 vaccine, developed by French biotech company Valneva, could actually protect against the subsequent disease since the study was not conducted in places where chikungunya is endemic.

Chikungunya is caused by an infected mosquito bite. CHIKV is an RNA virus in the alphavirus genus of the family Togaviridae. The name of the virus is derived from a word in the Kimakonde language, meaning “to become contorted”.
