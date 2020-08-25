  • SENSEX
Phase 2 trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate set to begin from Tuesday

Updated : August 25, 2020 07:35 AM IST

Serum Institute of India has partnered with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca for manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by the University of Oxford.
The trials are to be conducted across 17 selected sites.
Around 1,600 people aged above 18 years are likely to participate in the trials.
