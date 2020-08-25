Healthcare Phase 2 trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate set to begin from Tuesday Updated : August 25, 2020 07:35 AM IST Serum Institute of India has partnered with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca for manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by the University of Oxford. The trials are to be conducted across 17 selected sites. Around 1,600 people aged above 18 years are likely to participate in the trials. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply