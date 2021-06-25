Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • healthcare>
    • PharmEasy to acquire 66.1% stake in Thyrocare for Rs 4,546 crore

    PharmEasy to acquire 66.1% stake in Thyrocare for Rs 4,546 crore

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    API Holdings said that the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and Docon Technologies, a 100% subsidiary of API, will be the acquirer and will make an open offer for an additional 26 percent stake

    First Published:  IST
    Tags

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,104.45 -49.05
    HUL2,448.65 -41.50
    NTPC116.05 -1.95
    Titan Company1,753.85 -27.00
    Asian Paints3,003.90 -39.35
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,104.30 -49.05
    NTPC116.05 -2.00
    HUL2,449.15 -40.75
    Titan Company1,755.45 -25.15
    Asian Paints3,003.25 -39.65
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,104.45 -49.05 -2.28
    HUL2,448.65 -41.50 -1.67
    NTPC116.05 -1.95 -1.65
    Titan Company1,753.85 -27.00 -1.52
    Asian Paints3,003.90 -39.35 -1.29
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,104.30 -49.05 -2.28
    NTPC116.05 -2.00 -1.69
    HUL2,449.15 -40.75 -1.64
    Titan Company1,755.45 -25.15 -1.41
    Asian Paints3,003.25 -39.65 -1.30

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.20000.04000.05
    Euro-Rupee88.74200.24500.28
    Pound-Rupee103.1890-0.0840-0.08
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67130.00250.37
    View More