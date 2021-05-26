Pharmeasy looks to raise Rs 3,000-Rs 3,700 crore via IPO: Report Updated : May 26, 2021 15:16:43 IST The IPO is likely to value the company at around Rs 21,800 crore ($3 billion), the newspaper report said. Pharmeasy intends to expand to 1,20,000 outlets across 100 cities by the end of 2021 from current 80,000 outlets Published : May 26, 2021 03:16 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply