Pharmeasy looks to raise Rs 3,000-Rs 3,700 crore via IPO: Report

API Holdings, the parent company of online medicine delivery platform Pharmeasy, is exploring options for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise an estimated Rs 3,000-Rs 3,700 crore, the Economic Times reported.

The IPO is likely to value the company at around Rs 21,800 crore ($3 billion), the newspaper report said.

Currently, 80 percent stake of the API Holdings is held by Investment firms such as TPG Growth, Prosus Ventures, Temasek, CDPQ, LGT Lightrock, Eight Roads and Think Investments. Three firms Prosus, TPG and Temasek together own 30 percent stakes.

After the COVID-19 pandemic investor interest in the pharma sector and e-commerce space has increased substantially. Online order volumes for pharma products more than doubled in 2020, while the number of people who used online pharmacies tripled.

EY reported last year that India's online pharmacy market is estimated to reach $2.7 billion by 2023. Because of such growth and forecasts the share sale proposal will include both a primary as well as a secondary component, where some early backers will also partially exit.

Last month, Pharmeasy became India’s first unicorn (startups with valuations of $1 billion or more) in online pharmacy segment. This happened after API Holdings raised around $350 million in its Series E round, led by Prosus Ventures and the US based private equity firm TPG Growth which valued Pharmeasy at $1.5 billion.

Meanwhile, Pharmeasy has also acquired its smaller rival Medlife. The company mentioned in a post that after the merger Medlife customers and retail partners will be brought on to its platform.

Medlife's shareholders will receive a 19.59 percent stake worth about $240 million in API Holdings and the family office of Prabhat Narain Singh, the largest shareholder in Medlife, will get a seat on the board of API Holdings.

Pharmeasy, founded by Dhaval Shah and Dharmil Sheth in 2015, intends to expand to 1,20,000 outlets across 100 cities by the end of 2021 from its current 80,000 outlets.

The company’s business-to-business pharma operations recorded gross merchandise values (GMV) of around Rs 600 crore per month and front-end online pharmacy Rs 240 crore to retailers on its platform.