Healthcare Pharma sector earnings preview: Momentum likely to continue, says CLSA Updated : May 07, 2020 02:32 PM IST CLSA has raised its earnings estimate for the pharma sector by 5-7 percent for FY21-22. It estimates India's pharma sector to see revenue/PAT CAGR of 10 percent/20 percent along with 230 bps margin expansion over FY20-22CL.