  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Pharma sector earnings preview: Momentum likely to continue, says CLSA

Updated : May 07, 2020 02:32 PM IST

CLSA has raised its earnings estimate for the pharma sector by 5-7 percent for FY21-22.
It estimates India’s pharma sector to see revenue/PAT CAGR of 10 percent/20 percent along with 230 bps margin expansion over FY20-22CL.
Pharma sector earnings preview: Momentum likely to continue, says CLSA

You May Also Like

ArcelorMittal reports $1.1 bn net loss in March quarter

ArcelorMittal reports $1.1 bn net loss in March quarter

US sees 1st detained immigrant death from coronavirus

US sees 1st detained immigrant death from coronavirus

YES Bank Q4 Decoded: Losses widen, AT-1 bonds write-down helps bank post profit

YES Bank Q4 Decoded: Losses widen, AT-1 bonds write-down helps bank post profit

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement