Pharma sector earnings preview: Momentum likely to continue, says CLSA

The earnings momentum of Indian pharmaceutical companies is expected to continue driven by a gradually improving outlook for the United States, strong long-term macro drivers for India, margin expansion from an improved product mix, and a currency tailwind, according to analysts.

The Nifty Pharma index has risen 15.33 percent so far this year, outperforming the benchmark Nifty that has fallen 24.29 percent this year.

Global brokerage CLSA has raised its earnings estimate for the pharma sector by 5-7 percent for FY21-22 and target PE multiples by 2x-3x given strong earnings visibility.

It estimates India’s pharma sector to see revenue/PAT CAGR of 10 percent/20 percent along with 230 bps margin expansion till 2022.

According to CLSA, current trends in the US indicate an improving outlook for the generic industry with stable price erosion in the base business, when compared quarterly, in the range of the low-to-mid single digits.

The brokerage expects an improvement in growth visibility for the companies in FY21 after the recent spurt in approvals in the US for Indian companies.

“The recent VAI classification for Unit IV for Aurobindo’s injectable plant as well as the VAI status for the key plants of Biocon and Lupin (Nagpur/Indore Unit-1) indicate gradual progress is being made by Indian companies in resolving US FDA compliance issues,” CLSA said in a report.

Plant resolutions, new approvals, and the ramp-up of recent differentiated launches should drive a 5 percent US revenue CAGR over FY20-22CL to $7 billion for our coverage, it added.

India’s pharma market has been consistently witnessing 10-11 percent YoY growth to $20 billion driven by a healthy mix of volume and price-led growth. The market has strong industry growth drivers, such as the rising penetration of medicines, increasing affordability, and a growing incidence of chronic disorders such as diabetes, cardiac, and oncology.

“While the long-term outlook is strong, we expect a deceleration in growth for H1FY21. IQVIA expects market growth of 1-5 percent for FY21 based on current trends,” the report added.

Notwithstanding these near-term headwinds, CLSA believes that the domestic pharma market can bounce back to a 10 percent growth rate in FY22.

Further, a favourable currency would be a tailwind for export-oriented pharma companies, with 65-70 percent of revenue from export sales.

“Apart from the currency benefit, an improving product mix will come from the launch of differentiated products like specialty drugs for Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, biosimilars for Biocon and Lupin, injectables for Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Cadila and respiratory drugs for Cipla,” it said.

The pharma sector has witnessed a broad-based rally over the past month with stocks rising 15-65 percent and outperforming the Nifty by 2-50 percent. Thus CLSA prefers a stock-specific approach after the broad-based rally.

CLSA’s top picks for the sector are Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, Cipla, Aurobindo Pharma, and Cadila Healthcare.

CLSA has downgraded Lupin from to Sell due to unfavourable risk-reward but raised target price to Rs 780 from Rs 660 per share earlier. Valuation discomfort has led the brokerage to lower Abbott India’s ratings to Outperform but it has raised target price to Rs 20,320 from Rs 16,850 per share.

CLSA has also raised the target price for Torrent Pharma to Rs 2,600 from Rs 2,010 and Dr Reddy’s Labs to Rs 4,250 from Rs 3,170 but maintained its Outperform ratings.