Pharma PLI weighed down by low subsidies, caveats but market indicates scheme will take off now

The Narendra Modi government's dream project — Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the pharmaceutical sector, which will benefit domestic manufacturers and create more employment — is crawling due to insufficient subsidy and many caveats for investment.

Currently, the government, through the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), is implementing three PLI schemes — bulk drugs (Rs 6,940 crore), medical devices (Rs 3,420 crore), and pharmaceuticals (Rs 15,000 crore) — to promote manufacturing activity.

PLI, first rolled out two years ago aiming to increase indigenous manufacturing and create more employment, is currently a mixed picture. While government data indicates that investments have not taken off till a year ago, feedback from some large companies indicates they are already accruing benefits from it.

Let's break it down

The PLI scheme for key starting materials, drug intermediates, and active pharmaceutical ingredients had a financial outlay of Rs 6,940 crore. In this, 239 applications were received, and 49 were selected for 32 products. As of December 2021, only 21 percent or Rs 775 crore of the total investment committed of Rs 3,685 crore was deployed, and three projects were commissioned.

In the PLI scheme for medical devices, for which the financial outlay was Rs 3,420 crore, 42 applications were received, of which 21 were approved. As of December 2021, Rs 167.3 crore was invested, which is close to 16 percent of the total commitment of Rs 1,059.3 crore.

The largest was the PLI scheme for the pharmaceutical sector, entailing an outlay of Rs 15,000 crore, which is spread across biopharma, APIs, and autoimmune to anti-diabetic drugs. The operational guidelines were issued in June 2021. A total of 278 applications were received, and 55 were selected.

Reasons for poor offtake and the readings

Though the offtake has been slow till now, market feedback indicates movement to pick up. According to sources, the little deployment is likely because the PLI scheme coincided with most companies focusing on COVID-19 critical investments, resulting in delays in commissioning PLI projects.

Also, companies take at least a few months to maybe a year to sometimes finalise investment projects, which is why we could now see more projects commissioned under PLI versus what we saw last year.

In fact, large companies such as Aurobindo Pharma have their PLI project commissioned, with the company investing around $8 million in the first quarter and the project likely to come on stream by April 2024.

Even the likes of Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) did benefit from PLI in the quarter gone by. While the quantum is not known, Sun and DRL have begun accruing benefits as they invested the mandated capex to scale up existing products that were a part of the PLI scheme.

But, are there hiccups when in the PLI scheme?

Yes. Not all are going through with their investments. According to some companies, the subsidy provided by the government was insufficient, and they managed to complete the capex at a lesser amount.

For example, the investment sought by a typical company was Rs 60-80 crore. However, the capex by the same company was completed at Rs 30 crore, so the company withdrew from the PLI scheme.

Other reasons for lower participation are a large number of caveats by the government to invest, and sometimes the pricing of the API or final product moved lower. Hence, sometimes even with the incentive, the production of the product might not be competitive.

So, what can be done differently?

Companies say the PLI scheme needs to be opened up for more products.

For example, the medical devices space should be open to encourage investments in products that are consumed in bulk, such as glucometers, thermometers and not just high-end devices.

Also, some more feedback is that companies should be able to apply for the PLI scheme on tap with longer timelines to achieve the targets put out.

The Indian pharmaceutical industry is the third largest in the world by volume and is worth $40 billion.