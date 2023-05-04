Pharma lobby seeks fair review before DCGI deems drugs unusable

The IPA has suggested several improvements to the procedure, including validating the authenticity of drugs before issuing public announcements.

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) which represents almost two dozen pharmaceutical companies in India has written to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) requesting to give the Pharma companies a 'fair chance' to review the quality of drug samples that have been declared 'not of standard quality' (NSQ) before publishing the drug alert.

The development comes after CNN-News18 had earlier highlighted that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) flagged a total of 48 medicine batches that failed the quality parameters out of 1,497 samples tested in March.

In the letter written to DCGI chief Rajiv Singh Suryawanshi, Sudarshan Jain, Secretary-General of the IPA wrote, "NSQ reports received from government analytical labs are immediately uploaded on the website without prior investigation and ascertaining the facts about the origin."

"This process is outdated and does not involve seeking confirmation from the bona fide manufacturer. There have been instances where CDSCO officials have themselves caught the counterfeit version, and despite it, the product was reported as NSQ."

Declaration of NSQ on the website without validating its legitimacy damages the industry's reputation, the letter reads.

While suggesting measures for the validity of genuineness, the IPA said that a show cause notice be issued to explain the manufacturer's position. A portion of the impugned samples along with all backup data of failure should be provided to the bonafide manufacturer for test and analysis at their end.

Members of the IPA include top drug makers including Glenmark, Cipla, Dr Reddy's, Alkem, Alembic, Cadila, Intas etc.

