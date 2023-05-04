Pharma lobby seeks fair review before DCGI deems drugs unusable

The IPA has suggested several improvements to the procedure, including validating the authenticity of drugs before issuing public announcements.

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) which represents almost two dozen pharmaceutical companies in India has written to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) requesting to give the Pharma companies a 'fair chance' to review the quality of drug samples that have been declared 'not of standard quality' (NSQ) before publishing the drug alert.

