Pharma lobby seeks fair review before DCGI deems drugs unusable

By Dhananjay Khatri  May 4, 2023 11:29:32 PM IST (Updated)

The IPA has suggested several improvements to the procedure, including validating the authenticity of drugs before issuing public announcements.

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) which represents almost two dozen pharmaceutical companies in India has written to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) requesting to give the Pharma companies a 'fair chance' to review the quality of drug samples that have been declared 'not of standard quality' (NSQ) before publishing the drug alert.

The IPA has suggested several improvements to the procedure, including validating the authenticity of drugs before issuing public announcements.
The development comes after CNN-News18 had earlier highlighted that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) flagged a total of 48 medicine batches that failed the quality parameters out of 1,497 samples tested in March.
