Healthcare Pharma index up 25% in two weeks, hits one-month high Updated : April 07, 2020 05:04 PM IST In the last couple of weeks, the pharma index has climbed around 25 percent or 1,500 points, outpacing the 15 percent surge in the Nifty 50 Index. Dr Reddys made a fresh 52-week high and is trading at a valuation of around 33-34 times one year forward earnings, its peak valuation in the past one year. Stocks which still have some catch up to their peak 1-year valuations such as Sun Pharma and Cipla do have some news weighing them down.