Pharma index up 25% in two weeks, hits one-month high

Investors are piling on to pharma stocks, almost with a vengeance so it seems, pushing the sector index to its highest level over the last month. Players tracking the sector say the sudden buying craze has to do with multiple reasons—cheap valuations, under ownership and company-specific developments.

In the last couple of weeks, the pharma index has climbed around 25 percent or 1,500 points, outpacing the 15 percent surge in the Nifty 50 Index.

Many pharma stocks are now quoting at or near 52-week highs, close to their peak valuations seen a year back.

For example, Dr Reddys made a fresh 52-week high and is trading at a valuation of around 33-34 times one year forward earnings, its peak valuation in the past one year. Similarly, other stocks that stand out are Biocon at 33 times and Cadilla at 20 times.

Other pharma stocks have rallied too, such as Sun Pharma and Cipla that have gained over 25 percent from their March lows or Aurobindo, which is up 40 percent from its March lows. Still, all these stocks still have some way to catch up with their peak valuations seen a year ago.

While the sector itself might be treated as an overall defensive play in this uncertain environment, company specific triggers too are contributing to the bullish mood.

For example, Dr Reddys has been successful in cutting costs in an exercise driven by ex-Teva honcho Erez Israeli. Similarly, Biocon received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with a Voluntary Action Indicated Status (indicating a closure of the inspection with a green signal) for their Malaysia facility. This helps clears the way for the company’s third biosimilar launch in the US which is the diabetes biosimilar insulin glargine.

Cadila on the other hand has seen a valuation catch up as it manufactures anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, one of the drugs used in COVID-19 cases. It is also important to mention IPCA Labs which is one of the largest manufacturers of hydroxychloroquine sulfate and is now allowed to export HCQS to the US despite import alerts on three of its facilities. The stock has rallied over 15 percent since March on hopes of added revenues from this opportunity.

Stocks which still have some catch up to their peak 1-year valuations such as Sun Pharma and Cipla do have some news weighing them down. For example, Sun Pharma was under a cloud as the company’s Halol facility, one of its largest plants supplying to the US, received an Official Action Indicated status from the USFDA. An OAI status increases the probability of a Warning Letter. On

the other hand, Cipla while managing to successfully pass Phase 3 trials for its inhalation drug Advair generic in the US, still has to resolve the pending Warning Letter for its Goa facility, the largest one supplying to the US.

Aurobindo has had a spate of news with the latest that its $900 million deal with Sandoz being called off in the US. The company was expected to buy Sandoz’s oral and derma business in the US which would have propelled it to become one of the larger generic players in the US.