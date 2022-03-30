Excl: Pharma cos including Dr Reddy’s, Glenmark, Aurobindo under DGGI scanner for irregularities

Major pharmaceutical companies have come under the scanner of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) for various irregularities including non-compliance of Section 25 of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday.

The companies that are under investigation include Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd and IPCA Laboratories Ltd, said the sources, who did not want to be named.

The Section 25 of the CGST Act requires premises in each state to have GST registration. It requires inter-state transfers between premises to be treated as “supply”.

The sources said the companies either did not cross-charge or cross-charged lesser amount.

According to them, the GST liability claimed and paid by five pharma companies amounts to Rs 245 crore -- 61.73 crore by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Rs 125 crore by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Rs 34.13 crore by Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Rs 19.92 crore by Mylan Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd and Rs 4.51 crore by IPCA Laboratories Ltd.

The companies voluntarily paid GST dues claimed by DGGI in March 2022, added the sources.

CNBC-TV18 reached out to all five pharma companies, however, did not get any response.