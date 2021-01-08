  • SENSEX
Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine appears effective against mutation in new coronavirus variants - study

Updated : January 08, 2021 10:05 AM IST

The not-yet peer-reviewed study by Pfizer and scientists from the University of Texas Medical Branch indicated the vaccine was effective in neutralizing virus with the so-called N501Y mutation of the spike protein.
