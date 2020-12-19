Healthcare Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine wins Swiss regulatory approval Updated : December 19, 2020 07:32 PM IST Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic has authorised the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and partner BioNTech, the agency said on Saturday. Two months after receiving the application, Swissmedic granted authorisation for the vaccine for people aged 16 and older. The vaccine has been authorised or approved for emergency use in more than 15 countries Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.