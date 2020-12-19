  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine wins Swiss regulatory approval

Updated : December 19, 2020 07:32 PM IST

Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic has authorised the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and partner BioNTech, the agency said on Saturday.
Two months after receiving the application, Swissmedic granted authorisation for the vaccine for people aged 16 and older.
The vaccine has been authorised or approved for emergency use in more than 15 countries
Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine wins Swiss regulatory approval

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat but at record close; up over 1.5% for the week

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat but at record close; up over 1.5% for the week

Finablr sold to Israeli-UAE consortium for $1: Report

Finablr sold to Israeli-UAE consortium for $1: Report

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls near Rs 50,300 level; Silver dips 1%; Buy on dips, analysts suggest

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls near Rs 50,300 level; Silver dips 1%; Buy on dips, analysts suggest

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement