Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shot 91% effective in updated data, protective against South African variant

Updated : April 02, 2021 05:27 PM IST

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech said on Thursday their vaccine is around 91 percent effective at preventing COVID-19.
The shot also showed early signs of preventing disease in a small subset of study volunteers in South Africa, where a concerning new variant called B.1.351 is circulating.
