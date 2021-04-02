Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shot 91% effective in updated data, protective against South African variant Updated : April 02, 2021 05:27 PM IST Pfizer Inc and BioNTech said on Thursday their vaccine is around 91 percent effective at preventing COVID-19. The shot also showed early signs of preventing disease in a small subset of study volunteers in South Africa, where a concerning new variant called B.1.351 is circulating. Published : April 02, 2021 05:27 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply