Pfizer to ship 13 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per week to US by mid-March, says executive
Updated : February 23, 2021 11:53 AM IST
Pfizer is on track to deliver 120 million doses of its two-dose regimen by the end of March, said John Young, Pfizer’s chief business officer.
Johnson & Johnson believes it will be able to ship at least 20 million doses of its single-dose shot to the United States by the end of March.
A highly contagious COVID-19 variant has become prevalent in South Africa and has turned up in several US states.