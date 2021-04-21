Pfizer to continue talks with government to make its COVID-19 vaccine available in India Updated : April 21, 2021 06:39 PM IST In February, Pfizer had withdrawn the emergency-use authorisation (EUA) application for its vaccine in India Government will launch vaccination for all above the age of 18 years from May 1 Pfizer has recently signed a deal with South Africa to supply its vaccine at $10 per dose Published : April 21, 2021 06:39 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply