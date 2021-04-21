Pfizer to continue talks with government to make its COVID-19 vaccine available in India

Drug-maker Pfizer said on April 21 that it would continue to engage with the Indian government to make its vaccine part of the country's immunisation programme.

According to reports, Pfizer, which has developed a COVID-19 vaccine in partnership with BioNtech has reiterating its commitment to prioritise supporting governments in their immunization programmes. The company will "supply the COVID-19 vaccine only through contracts based on agreements with respective government authorities and with regulatory approval", Moneycontrol reported.

In February, Pfizer had withdrawn the emergency-use authorisation (EUA) application for its COVID-19 vaccine in India, after failing to meet the Drugs Controller General of India’s (DCGI) demand for a local safety and immunogenicity study.

However, as the government last week waived off the need of submitting local bridge trial data for vaccines approved by the USFDA, European Medicines Agency (EMA), UK MHRA, PMDA Japan or those listed with the WHO under Emergency Use listing, Pfizer has become eligible to directly seek EUA from DCGI to import its COVID-19 vaccine.

India has so far given approval to three coronavirus vaccines -- Serum Institute's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Russia's Sputnik V.

Recently, Pfizer signed a deal with South Africa to supply Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at $10 per dose. Pfizer's vaccine, based on genetic material or mRNA, is said to be safe with an efficacy level of 95 percent after the second dose. The vaccine needs to be taken in two full doses, after a 21-day gap.

India reported 2,95,041 new COVID-19 cases and 2,023 deaths in the last 24 hours as of 8 am on April 21. The Central government has allowed all above the age of 21 to be administered the vaccine from May 1.

As per the new vaccination strategy, the state governments and private hospitals will be procuring vaccines from the open market. Vaccine manufacturers will have to declare their prices in a transparent manner before May 1. Only 50 percent of vaccines will be available in the open market and another 50 percent will be procured by the Central government.