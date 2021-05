American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc has once again pushed for emergency use approval in India claiming its COVID-19 vaccine is safe, according to a Reuters report.

This comes after Pfizer withdrew its application in February this year over India's rule mandating drug makers to conduct local clinical trials. This time, the company is seeking an 'expedited approval pathway' for its vaccine usage in India.

“Pfizer is aware that access to vaccines is critical to ending this pandemic. Unfortunately, our vaccine is not registered in India although our application was submitted months ago. We are currently discussing with the Indian government an expedited approval pathway to make our Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available for use in the country,” the company’s chairman and CEO Albert Bourla wrote to Pfizer’s India employees in a letter, which was shared on social media platform LinkedIn.

Meanwhile, the Indian government, according to the report, stands by its guidelines asking foreign firms to conduct domestic trials. In fact, the Centre had relaxed norms for foreign vaccine makers in mid-April stating that they won't need to conduct all phases of the trial for getting the approval but a local clinical trial is necessary.

It is worth mentioning that the central government, amid spiralling cases of Covid-19 in the country, has invited applications from Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc.

The Pfizer vaccine — currently approved in more than 80 countries — needs to be taken in two doses at a gap of 21 days. Its vials have to be stored at a temperature of -70 degree Centigrade.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and World Health Organization (WHO) had authorized the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in individuals aged 16 years and older in December 2020.