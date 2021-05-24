Pfizer says will supply COVID-19 vaccine only to central govt, refuses to deal with states Updated : May 24, 2021 20:27:58 IST Another US vaccine manufacturer Moderna has also declined to supply vaccines directly to states Centre says it is trying to facilitate Pfizer, Moderna via central level coordination Punjab and Delhi govts confirm getting communication about non-supply from US vaccine cos Published : May 24, 2021 08:27 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply