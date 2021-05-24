Pfizer says will supply COVID-19 vaccine only to central govt, refuses to deal with states

Pfizer, the US COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer, has refused to deal with state governments in India directly stating its policy only to supply the vaccines to the central government.

In a statement on May 24, the Pfizer spokesperson said, "Pfizer will supply COVID-19 only to central governments and supra-national organisations for deployment in national immunisation programmes. Allocation of doses and implementation plan within a country is a decision for local governments based on relevant health authority guidance," news agency ANI reported.

"Since the beginning of this pandemic, Pfizer's priority has been to ensure rapid manufacturing and deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine to cater to the current emergency response scenario. We have a robust supply chain currently in place with established capabilities -- one each in the US and one in Europe -- that can quickly manufacture and deploy the vaccine for use across the world," the spokesperson added.

Pfizer and BioNTech have set a target to deliver over 2.5 billion vaccine doses in 2021. This includes expanding the manufacturing capabilities and increasing the supplier base for key materials to the supply chain, the ANI report mentioned, quoting a company official.

Another US vaccine manufacturer Moderna has also declined to supply vaccines directly to state governments. Pfizer and Moderna’s decisions come amid vaccine shortages across India and at a time when several states have floated global tenders to procure vaccines directly.

Meanwhile, the governments of Punjab and Delhi have informed about getting a communication from the US vaccine producers denying direct supply of jabs.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told ANI, "We have had talks with Pfizer and Moderna. They said they won't give us vaccines and will directly talk to the Centre."

Pfizer also denied supplying vaccines to the Punjab government directly, citing its policy to only deal with the central government.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry in a press briefing said India is trying to facilitate Pfizer, Moderna via central level coordination and is working on regulatory facilitation in terms of approval and procurement-related facilitation.

While several states have floated global tenders to procure vaccines directly, there has been a cold response from the manufacturers. For example, Maharashtra has received only three applications against its global tender for five crore doses as the submission deadline of May 26 approaches.