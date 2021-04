Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, took to Twitter saying that the company will provide 300 million vaccine doses to the US two weeks before the end of June, which was the agreed-upon timeline.

The company has ramped up its vaccine production and expects to produce 10 percent more vaccines in May than previously expected, according to the Twitter statement. Pfizer was previously contracted to supply the U.S with 200 million vaccine doses by the end of July, a timeline that was moved up to the end of May.

The Pfizer vaccine remains one of the most effective vaccines, with studies from the CDC showing that it reduces the chance of infection by over 90 percent two weeks after completing both doses of the vaccine.

Phase 3 human trials also show that Pfizer’s vaccine is 100 percent effective in adolescents in preventing Covid-19.

Even as experts are concerned with the efficacy of the current vaccines against rapidly emerging coronavirus strains, updated studies show that Pfizer remains at least 90 percent effective against the South African strain.

That comes as good news as only the South African variant is the most likely variant to break through the defence of the Pfizer vaccine in rare cases, according to the latest study in Israel.

Pfizer has said previously that it is ready to respond if Covid variants show resistance to its vaccine, as current research shows that the vaccine is performing well against new strains.

The new administration has purchased an additional 100 million doses of vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. The additional purchase comes on the heels of US President Joe Biden’s promise that all adults in the U.S will be vaccinated by the end of May.

Other countries are also purchasing Pfizer’s vaccine as they have granted emergency approval to the vaccine. New Zealand announced last month that it had purchased enough doses to vaccinate its entire population. Australia recently announced that it had purchased an extra 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Pfizer’s use in India at the same time seems far off after the panel of experts recommended against giving it emergency authorisation.