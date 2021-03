Pfizer announced on Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and 100 percent protective in teens aged 12-15.

Today, with @BioNTech_Group, we announced positive topline results in adolescents 12-15 years of age from the Phase 3 Pfizer-BioNTech #COVID19 vaccine study. — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) March 31, 2021

Phase 3 trial conducted on 2,260 adolescents demonstrated high antibody responses and 100 percent efficacy against COVID-19, and that the vaccine was well-tolerated.

"We share the urgency to expand the use of our vaccine," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

"We plan to submit these data to (US regulator) FDA as a proposed amendment to our Emergency Use Authorisation in the coming weeks and to other regulators around the world, with the hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the start of the next school year," added Bourla.

Children represent about 13 percent of COVID-19 cases documented in the US. And while children are far less likely than adults to get seriously ill, at least 268 have died from COVID-19 in the US alone and more than 13,500 have been hospitalized, according to a tally by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

(With inputs from AP)