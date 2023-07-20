Tornado damages Pfizer plant in North Carolina, US

1 Min Read
A spokesperson from Pfizer in an emailed statement said the Rocky Mount facility was damaged and the company was assessing the situation to better understand the impact on production, news agency Reuters reported.
Drugmaker Pfizer Inc on Wednesday said its North Carolina plant in Rocky Mount, suffered heavy damages from a tornado. The plant is one of the largest sterile injectable product facilities across the globe.
A spokesperson from Pfizer in an emailed statement said the Rocky Mount facility was damaged and the company was assessing the situation to better understand the impact on production, news agency Reuters reported.
The employees of the company present at the site were able to evacuate and were safe, the drugmaker's statement added.
The Rocky Mount facility produces around 30 percent of all sterile injectables used in US hospitals and also focuses on manufacturing a variety of products such as neuromuscular blockers, anti-infectives, as well as syringes and vials.
The facility has around 4,500 professionals on board.
With inputs from Reuters
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained
Jul 20, 2023 IST5 Min Read
54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century
Jul 20, 2023 IST7 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts
Jul 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23
Jul 18, 2023 IST2 Min Read