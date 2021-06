The Pfizer mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 may be available in India for as little as Rs 730, according to reports. The sub-$10 price would be the cheapest price for the vaccine anywhere around the world.

"It is a single-digit price per dose. This is a not-for-profit price for the government’s immunisation programme,” Business Standard reported citing sources.

At a price below or at $10, the vaccine would be available in India at nearly half the cost of what it is being sold for in other countries. Currently, the vaccine is priced at $19.5 in the US and at $21 in the UK. Price negotiations are still ongoing in the EU where the vaccine was earlier available for $18.9 a dose but may soon cost $23.2.

“Pfizer has offered to make the required doses of our COVID-19 vaccine available at a not-for-profit price for India, as for all low and lower-middle-income countries, once we have the necessary regulatory clearance,” a Pfizer spokesperson said.

India may soon be able to receive 50 million (5 crore) doses of the vaccine, according to reports. Pfizer is in talks with the Centre but the pharma company's demand to be granted indemnity continues to be a roadblock.

“Currently, as our discussions with the government of India are ongoing and confidential, we cannot provide further details,” the spokesperson added.

The three other COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the market are Russia’s Sputnik V, Covishield from Oxford-AstraZeneca and produced by the Serum Institute of India, and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech.

Sputnik V is currently priced at Rs 995 for the private market, while Covaxin costs Rs 12,00 and Covishield Rs. 600.

The prices for the vaccines for the central government were capped at Rs. 150, but sources suggest that those prices will be renegotiated.