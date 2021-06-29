Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may provide long-lasting protection: Study

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may protect against the virus for years, scientists have said. The vaccines trigger a persistent immune reaction in the body and evidence suggests that people who have been vaccinated with the mRNA vaccines from these two manufacturers may not need booster shots unless the variants evolve beyond their current forms.

As per a report by The New York Times, the findings of the scientists published in the journal, Nature, mentioned that people who recovered from COVID-19 before the vaccination need not get booster shots even if the virus mutates or evolves.

Ali Ellebedy, immunologist at Washington University, said it was a good sign. "It shows how good our immunity is from this vaccine."

The study led by Ellebedy had 41 volunteers. The volunteers were inoculated with doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Out of the 41, eight were earlier infected with the COVID-19 virus. On further observation it was found that the germinal centre was still highly active in all 14 of the participants even after 15 weeks of the first dose.

This was an indication that the number of memory cells that detected the virus did not reduce. Germinal centres generally peak within two weeks of vaccination and then weaken. Dr Ellebedy and his team led this study after they observed that people who recover from COVID-19 produce long-lived bone marrow plasma cells. These cells can detect the virus and also produce antibodies as required.

Whil these two manufacturers were identified for research purposes, Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine was not taken up as it is a viral vector vaccine. Viral vector vaccines produce a lesser immune response than mRNA vaccines.