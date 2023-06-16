FDA votes for COVID vaccines targeting XBB variants, Pfizer aims for July production

Pfizer expects to produce vaccines targeting the XBB.1.5 strain of COVID-19 by July, while the development of a vaccine for the XBB.1.16 strain may take until August. Updated vaccines are necessary to address emerging variants and maintain the effectiveness of vaccination campaigns, as new strains can render existing vaccines less effective.
Pfizer Inc. has said that it can produce COVID-19 vaccines that target the XBB.1.5 strain by the end of July, provided government regulators recommend it. The pharmaceutical giant, in collaboration with BioNTech SE, also stated that the development of a vaccine for the XBB.1.16 strain would take a bit longer, with an estimated delivery time of August.
These announcements were made by Kena Swanson, Pfizer's vice president for viral vaccines, during a meeting of the US Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisers on Thursday.
The committee also unanimously voted for monovalent COVID shots in the fall and winter targeting the XBB variants, which are now the dominant strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the world.
Why do we need updated vaccines?
Initially designed to combat the original strain of COVID-19 that originated in Wuhan, China, vaccines have undergone adaptations to address emerging variants.
Updated vaccines are necessary to address the ongoing evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its emerging variants. As the virus mutates over time, new strains with different characteristics can emerge, potentially rendering existing vaccines less effective.
By developing updated vaccines that specifically target these new strains, we can enhance protection against the latest variants, reduce the likelihood of breakthrough infections and maintain the effectiveness of vaccination campaigns in mitigating the spread of the virus and preventing severe illness.
Pfizer's presentation at the FDA meeting indicated that targeting a single strain of XBB, a highly contagious version of the omicron variant, would be the most effective approach based on the latest data.
In line with these findings, a panel from the World Health Organization recommended in May that vaccine manufacturers focus on developing shots for the XBB.1 strains. Moderna Inc. also expressed its ability to supply a new vaccine later this year, supporting the WHO's recommendation.
ALSO READ | 3 infections, 1 test | NIV's test kit for Influenza A, Influenza B, COVID-19 up for grabs
Novavax, a biotechnology company, shared its plans to have a vaccine targeting the XBB.1.5 strain ready for distribution in the fall. However, any potential delay in production may occur if the FDA advises a different formulation
For instance, vaccines directed at the XBB.1.16 strain would likely require an additional eight weeks of development, as explained by Filip Dubovsky, Novavax's president of research and development, during the meeting.
With agency inputs.
First Published: Jun 16, 2023 11:16 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks | GST registration verification drive — An expert's take on how to expand tax base without frightening a potential registree
Jun 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out | Twitter adds a new revenue stream for content creators —here’s how it will benefit the creator economy
Jun 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Coach-Soch |ESG Framework — is this a non-tariff global barrier for Indian businesses
Jun 15, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
Beyond Binaries | The smouldering Pilot–Gehlot feud — will it help BJP drive home the advantage
Jun 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read