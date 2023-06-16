FDA votes for COVID vaccines targeting XBB variants, Pfizer aims for July production

Pfizer expects to produce vaccines targeting the XBB.1.5 strain of COVID-19 by July, while the development of a vaccine for the XBB.1.16 strain may take until August. Updated vaccines are necessary to address emerging variants and maintain the effectiveness of vaccination campaigns, as new strains can render existing vaccines less effective.

Pfizer Inc. has said that it can produce COVID-19 vaccines that target the XBB.1.5 strain by the end of July, provided government regulators recommend it. The pharmaceutical giant, in collaboration with BioNTech SE, also stated that the development of a vaccine for the XBB.1.16 strain would take a bit longer, with an estimated delivery time of August.

These announcements were made by Kena Swanson, Pfizer's vice president for viral vaccines, during a meeting of the US Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisers on Thursday.