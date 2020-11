The vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has certainly taken a lead in the race for a COVID19 vaccine. If the interim analysis stands the test of time and post safety data is submitted emergency approvals are given, this will be a breakthrough because it will be the first ever vaccine developed on the messenger RNA platform. A scientific marvel of developing a brand new vaccine technology in just 12 months of virus sequencing.

While this is exceptional, the new technology is expected to be an expensive one. Most experts have said Pfizer's could be the first vaccine out, but most expensive. Pfizer has pegged the price of its vaccine at 39 dollars ($19.5 per dose), Moderna working on a similar mRNA vaccine candidate has pegged the price at $37. Other test vaccines being developed on the adenovirus platform like the Oxford Astrazeneca or recombinant nanoparticle platform for Novavax are expected to be sold at much lower price point of $3 or 240 rupees respectively.

On the supply side, Pfizer already has advance purchase agreements with the EU, Japan, United States and the UK and has said it is on track to deliver 1.3 billion doses by 2021.

So far Pfizer has not had any talks with Indian govt or Indian vaccine manufacturers for any manufacturing or supply tie-ups. Since Pfizer is not even part of WHO's vaccine development and supply collaboration COVAX, a supply to rest of the world may not be possible just yet.

But the bigger challenge -- more than the cost -- will be logistics and need for the ultra cold chain for Pfizer's vaccine.

Pfizer's mRNA vaccine needs lower than minus 70 or minus 80 degrees to be stored and transported and will get spoilt in normal refrigeration in 24 to 48 hours.

Moderna's vaccine on the similar mRNA platform however is being positioned to need minus 20 degrees for transport and storage. Other vaccines under development are mostly those that can survive the usual vaccine refrigeration requirement of 2 to minus 8 degrees, Russia's SPutinik V would not need lower than minus 15.

And this itself would make Pfizer's vaccine less suitable for a country like India -- at a time when even developed world would need to heavily invest in such ultra cold chain.

India for now reportedly has 27000 cold chain points that offer refrigeration at 2 to minus 8 degrees. Some cold chain infrastructure can deal with minus 30 degrees for specialized drugs or vaccines.

However 90% of the total cold chain infra is being used for agricultural storage and transport and only 10% for pharmaceutical needs. So, extensive expansion of cold chain is required for India to deliver its aim of 300 - 400 million vaccine doses by July 2021 -- and if Pfizer's vaccine is used then the requirement goes up many fold.