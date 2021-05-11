  • SENSEX
Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12

Updated : May 11, 2021 07:39:53 IST

The Food and Drug Administration declared the Pfizer vaccine is safe and offers strong protection for younger teens.
More intriguing, researchers found the kids developed higher levels of virus-fighting antibodies than earlier studies measured in young adults.
Another US company, Novavax, has a COVID-19 vaccine in late-stage development and just began a study in 12- to 17-year-olds as well.
