Pfizer COVID-19 shot appears effective for kids under 5, says USFDA

Pfizer's kid-sized doses appear to be safe and effective for children under five, US federal health officials said on Sunday.

It comes at a time when kids under the age of five are the only group not eligible for vaccination. The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) posted its analysis of the Pfizer shot ahead of a Wednesday meeting where experts will vote on whether the shots are ready for the nation’s 18 million children.

Last week, a similar analysis of Moderna's vaccine for kids under six was posted by the USFDA.

Parents in the US have long been advocating for vaccinating their children against the virus. If regulators clear the shots by one or both companies, vaccinations could begin as soon as next week. with the drug makers ready to rapidly ship doses ordered by the government.

According to USFDA analysis, only about 3 percent of US COVID cases are in the age group 6 months to 4 years. The analysis also shows that hospitalisation and death rates in this group are higher than those for older children. Pfizer is offering doses beginning at 6 months through 4 years and Moderna is offering doese through 5 years.

The USFDA further said that high levels of virus-fighting antibodies were developed in the children receiving the three-shot series vaccine, exactly the threshold needed for authorisation.

Moderna, on the other hand, is working on a booster shot after its two-dose series was found only 40 percent to 50 percent effective, though the two companies shots were tested at different times.

For the youngest children, each company is offering different dose sizes and numbers of shots.