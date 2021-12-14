Pfizer COVID-19 pill shows 90% efficacy, cuts Omicron hospitalisation risk

Pfizer Inc on Tuesday said the final analysis of its antiviral COVID-19 pill still showed near 90 percent efficacy in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients. Recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The US drugmaker last month said the oral medicine was around 89 percent effective in preventing hospitalizations or deaths when compared to placebo based on interim results in around 1,200 people. The data disclosed on Tuesday includes an additional 1,000 people.

Pfizer also released early data from a second clinical trial showing that the treatment reduced hospitalizations by around 70 percent in around 600 standard-risk adults.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to soon rule on whether to authorize Pfizer’s pill and a competing pill from Merck , which was submitted to regulators several weeks earlier. If granted, the pills would be the first COVID-19 treatments that Americans could pick up at a pharmacy and take at home.

Also, according to a major real-world study released by South Africa's largest private health insurance administrator, Discovery Health, two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination provides just 33 percent protection against infection by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, but 70 percent protection against hospitalization.

The analysis was based on more than 211,000 positive COVID-19 test results, 41 percent from adults who had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. About 78,000 of these positive COVID-19 test results between November 15 and December 7 were attributed to omicron infections.

The study has been carried out in the weeks since omicron was first announced in November by scientists in South Africa and Botswana. The researchers emphasized that its findings are preliminary and not peer-reviewed.

The data are gathered from the first three weeks of South Africa’s Omicron-driven wave and may change as time passes. South Africa is the first country to experience a surge in COVID-19 driven by the omicron variant.

