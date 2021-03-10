  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine shows high ability to neutralise new coronavirus strains: Study

Updated : March 10, 2021 03:30 PM IST

The research by scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston offers a positive view that vaccines are generally performing well against the variants of the virus.
Dr Swaminathan said for SARS-CoV-2, scientists were still learning and observing, adding that a few changes or mutations in the virus should not make the vaccines ineffective.
The WHO chief scientist finally said the mantra is to make sure that “we're doing everything we can do to reduce transmission”.
Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine shows high ability to neutralise new coronavirus strains: Study
Published : March 10, 2021 03:30 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus LIVE: 6 states account for over 80% fresh COVID-19 cases; active cases tally stands at 1.84 lakh

Coronavirus LIVE: 6 states account for over 80% fresh COVID-19 cases; active cases tally stands at 1.84 lakh

Dual front airbags mandatory for new vehicles from April 1

Dual front airbags mandatory for new vehicles from April 1

EURO is prepping up to dive close to 1.16 levels against US dollar

EURO is prepping up to dive close to 1.16 levels against US dollar

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement