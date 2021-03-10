Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine shows high ability to neutralise new coronavirus strains: Study

A new study has found that the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech has shown a high ability to neutralise the coronavirus strains first detected in Brazil, the UK, and South Africa, according to Bloomberg.

The study states that the shot demonstrated "roughly equivalent" levels of neutralising activity against the Brazil and the UK strains in lab experiments compared to the original version from early last year. It also showed "robust but lower" activity against the South Africa variant, according to a letter to the New England Journal of Medicine.

The research by scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston offers a positive view that the COVID vaccines are generally performing well against the variants of the virus.

The research, supported by Pfizer and BioNTech, tested serum samples of people taken either two or four weeks after they had received their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot. Those samples were pitted against viruses that had been engineered for mutations from three virus lineages.

1: The Brazil variant is also known as P.1.

1.1.7: According to Stuart Ray, MD, vice-chair of medicine for data integrity and analytics, John Hopkins Medicine, one mutated version of the coronavirus was detected in southeastern England in September 2020. That variant quickly became the most common version of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom, accounting for about 60 percent of the new COVID-19 cases in December.

1.351: This variant, which first appeared in South Africa, is likely to re-infect those who have recovered from coronavirus.

While those developing vaccines are already working on new versions of their jabs to combat the mutant strains, the present shots are showing encouraging results. The AstraZeneca jab protects against the Brazil variant, Reuters reported, citing the country’s Fiocruz biomedical institute.

The strain first found in South Africa has at times been tougher to target. A small study has shown that the AstraZeneca shots had little impact on mild infections caused by the variant.

Earlier this year, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at World Health Organization, had said the variants identified in the UK and South Africa do have one change in common, "we call it the N501Y mutation”. She expressed concern because both these variants were associated with an increase in the number of cases in their respective countries.

Asked whether vaccines protect us from these variants, Dr Swaminathan said for SARS-CoV-2, scientists were still learning and observing, adding that a few changes or mutations in the virus should not make the vaccines ineffective.

The WHO chief scientist finally said the mantra is to make sure that “we're doing everything we can do to reduce transmission”.