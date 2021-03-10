Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine shows high ability to neutralise new coronavirus strains: Study Updated : March 10, 2021 03:30 PM IST The research by scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston offers a positive view that vaccines are generally performing well against the variants of the virus. Dr Swaminathan said for SARS-CoV-2, scientists were still learning and observing, adding that a few changes or mutations in the virus should not make the vaccines ineffective. The WHO chief scientist finally said the mantra is to make sure that “we're doing everything we can do to reduce transmission”. Published : March 10, 2021 03:30 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply