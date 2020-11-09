Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine explained: What we know so far and what it means for India

Phase 3 trials are currently also studying vaccine efficacy in participants who have been previously infected with COVID-19.
Vaccine Emergency Approval and supplies
Pfizer will file for emergency approval only after completing a safety milestone which the company expects to achieve by the third week of November. Safety milestone will be achieved when half of the study participants have been observed for any safety issues for at least two months after their second vaccine dose.
If final efficacy analysis and safety milestones mirror current data Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine, this will be the first mRNA vaccine to be ever approved. Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla has told CNBC that the company is on track to produce upto 50 million vaccine doses in 2020, & up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021. However, since mRNA is a new technology, concerns are being raised on how quickly & easily can that be scaled up.
Pfizer's COVID19 vaccine needs minus -80-90 degree cold chain. Managing extreme cold chain and specialised tech could make Pfizer's vaccine expensive.
The CEO of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Mark Suzman had recently told CNBC-TV18 that he expects Pfizer's vaccine to be the first but also the most expensive.
What does this mean for India?
Even if Pfizer receives emergency approval in the United States, Indian approvals will take a different route. So far, Pfizer has yet not applied to Indian drug regulators for a nod to conduct late-stage trials in India, a requirement which all other global vaccine candidates have had to fulfil.
While most large vaccine developers have made India manufacturing tie-ups, Pfizer has yet not signed up any deals with Indian vaccine makers. Indian vaccine makers are seen as key in manufacturing large volumes of vaccines for global supplies. Oxford - Astrazeneca and Novavax have tied up with Serum Institute of India, J&J has collaborated with Biological E and Russian sovereign fund has tied up with Dr Reddy's Labs.Experts have also indicated that not all COVID-19 vaccines may be suitable for all nations with different socio-economic backgrounds. In an earlier interview, vaccine expert Gagandeep Kang had told CNBC-TV18 that need for a specialised cold chain may hinder transport and possibly make vaccines like Pfizer and BioNTech's unsuitable for a country like India that does not have such infrastructure.