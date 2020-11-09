Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine explained: What we know so far and what it means for India

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and German partner BioNTech on Monday became the first drugmakers to show successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine.

The companies said the vaccine was more than 90 percent effective and they have so far found no serious safety concerns, priming it for possible speedy regulatory approvals.

Pfizer expects to seek broad U.S. emergency use authorisation in the U.S. of the vaccine for people aged 16 to 85 in coming weeks.

"We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most with infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity and economies struggling to reopen," said Pfizer Chairman and CEO, Albert Bourla in a statement.

The vaccine is found to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in participants with no prior COVID-19 exposure. This gives Pfizer a lead in the race for COVID-19 vaccine -- by becoming the first one to report late-stage data and showing efficacy above 90 percent when the world has been expecting efficacy around 50-60 percent.

What the interim analysis of phase 3 data tells us