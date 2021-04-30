Pfizer begins to export US-made COVID-19 shots, first doses sent to Mexico Updated : April 30, 2021 07:48:04 IST Pfizer has shipped more than 10 million doses to Mexico so far, becoming its largest supplier of the COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE have been supplying other countries with doses from its main European production plant in Belgium. Published : April 30, 2021 07:44 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply