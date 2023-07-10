Peru declares health emergency after surge in Guillain-Barré Syndrome cases — all you need about rare neurological disorder

3 Min Read
Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a rare disorder in which the body’s immune system starts attacking the nerves which could lead to paralysis and other life threatening complications.
The Peruvian government on Saturday (July 8) declared a 90-day nationwide emergency after an increase in cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome cases, a rare neurological disorder.
So far, 165 cases of GBS have been recorded and four people have died in the country as per a MercoPress report. GBS is a rare disorder that affects the immune system causing it to attack the nerves of the body. It can lead to muscle weakness and in severe cases it can cause paralysis, or even death.
Earlier, an epidemiological alert was issued on June 27, to intensify prevention, surveillance and response action for the neurological disorder.