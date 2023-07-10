Peru declares emergency after surge in Guillain-Barré Syndrome cases — all you need about rare neurological disorder

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a rare disorder in which the body’s immune system starts attacking the nerves which could lead to paralysis and other life threatening complications.

The Peruvian government on Saturday (July 8) declared a 90-day nationwide emergency after an increase in cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome cases, a rare neurological disorder.

So far, 165 cases of GBS have been recorded and four people have died in the country as per a MercoPress report. GBS is a rare disorder that affects the immune system causing it to attack the nerves of the body. It can lead to muscle weakness and in severe cases it can cause paralysis, or even death.

Earlier, an epidemiological alert was issued on June 27, to intensify prevention, surveillance and response action for the neurological disorder.

President Dina Boluarte also issued a decree allocating a budget of $3.27 million for an action plan to improve patient care, reinforce control on case detections, and prepare informative material for the people and health care personnel.

Further, arrangements for air-assisted transport of patients, acquisition of intravenous immunoglobulin and human albumin and arrangements for specialised diagnosis of the biological agents were outlined by the decree.

The declaration of emergency was requested by Peru's Health Minister César Vásquez, who warned against a lack of immunoglobulin last Wednesday (Juky 5).

This year, 18 of the country's 24 departments have had at least one case of the syndrome, according to reports.

What is Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)?

Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare disorder that affects the body’s immune system causing it to attack the nerves.

Symptoms

Symptoms of GBS can progress over hours, days, or weeks. The symptoms include:

Weakness in muscles

A pins and needles or tingling sensation in limbs

Difficulty in speaking, chewing or swallowing

Rapid heart rate

Low or high blood pressure

Difficulty breathing

The weakness can increase in some cases where people are unable to use some muscles. Also, in severe cases, people can become paralysed or even die.

Causes

The exact cause of GBS is unknown but according to the Mayo Clinic, about two-thirds of patients report symptoms after another respiratory infection like COVID-19, a gastrointestinal infection, infection of the Zika virus or even after vaccination.

Treatment

There is no known cure for Guillain-Barre syndrome. However, treatments can help with treating the symptoms and reduce the severity and duration of the illness.

Most patients show signs of recovery in 2-3 weeks, but for some full recovery may take a few years. While some may recover completely from the disease, a few patients come off with permanent nerve damage causing chronic weakness, numbness or fatigue.