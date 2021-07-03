Home

    Period of Pride: Creating period positivity with podcasts on indigenous rituals

    Period of Pride: Creating period positivity with podcasts on indigenous rituals

    Menstruation is seen as a shameful conversation. Studies estimate that 71 percent of girls have no knowledge about menstrual health until after their first period. Women are described as 'dirty' while menstruating. Even today, women who have periods are commonly separated in the home. With the advent of technology, information is available but should it be a privilege for the ones who are accessed to the internet? Shouldn’t it be freely available to every girl who is growing up?

    Period poverty affects education. On average, girls miss six days of class each month due to shame surrounding their periods or lack of sanitary products. Every year 2.3 crore girls drop out of school forever.
    Priyanka Paul started her work as a programme officer in the adolescent, sexual and reproductive health space. What she began as research has, today, turned into a deep dive into the social taboostry of her homeland - straddling indigenousity, modernity, migration, conflicts, and restless politics and running through it all a stifled narrative of feminity.
    With the advent of technology, information is available but should it be a privilege for the ones who are accessed to the internet? Shouldn’t it be freely available to every girl who is growing up?
    For the entire show, watch the accompanying video.
    (Edited by : Jomy Pullokaran)
