Period of Pride: A campaign for period education

In an effort to help young girls achieve their full potential, Whisper and Network18 have embarked on the Period of Pride campaign that begins with shading light on the impact of 2.3 crore girls across India dropping out of school.

Many people must have read about Kakori in history textbooks. Fourteen kilometers from Lucknow, this haphazard rural-urban block is steeped in artistic traditions and the enduring scent of the dusheri mangoes. Then there are layers of shadows, silence, and shame where other Kakori lives, where young hopes and dreams are routinely stifled. Periods and puberty are not talked about, not even in hush tones.

At the onset of puberty, young girls are taken aback and as fear sets in, many completely retreat into their homes.

In an effort to help the young girls achieve their full potential, Whisper and Network18 have embarked on the Period of Pride campaign that begins with shedding light on the impact of 2.3 crore girls across India dropping out of school. That is 2.3 crore dreams crushed because of lack of period education and protection.

On the ground, Whisper has launched the ‘Har Din Behtar’ movement mobilising support across touchpoints and reaching out to over 4 crore girls and has pledged to educate 2.5 crore more over the next three years.

The programme includes spending time with mothers as well as addressing the critical knowledge gap that exists within homes.

“Whisper has been part of this movement of educating girls and mothers in India for over 25 years,” said Madhusudan Gopalan, CEO, P&G Indian Subcontinent.

For the entire show, watch the accompanying video.