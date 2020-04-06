PepsiCo commits 25,000 coronavirus testing kits, over 5 million meals to India
PepsiCo said it has partnered with Akshaya Patra Foundation for distribution of cooked meals, and with Smile Foundation for providing dry food ration to support meals for over 8,000 vulnerable families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Stating that India, like the rest of the world, is facing an unprecedented challenge, PepsiCo India President Ahmed ElSheikh said, "Providing meals to the economically weaker sections and testing kits to the diagnostic units are critical requirements at this stage."