  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Indian markets shut on Monday for holiday
Demand slump: World food prices drop
Oil prices decline $3 a barrel as market remains uncertain on supply outlook
Rupee trades 51 paise lower at 76.06/USD
Home Healthcare
Business

PepsiCo commits 25,000 coronavirus testing kits, over 5 million meals to India

Updated : April 06, 2020 02:58 PM IST

PepsiCo said it has partnered with Akshaya Patra Foundation for distribution of cooked meals, and with Smile Foundation for providing dry food ration to support meals for over 8,000 vulnerable families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Stating that India, like the rest of the world, is facing an unprecedented challenge, PepsiCo India President Ahmed ElSheikh said, "Providing meals to the economically weaker sections and testing kits to the diagnostic units are critical requirements at this stage."
PepsiCo commits 25,000 coronavirus testing kits, over 5 million meals to India

You May Also Like

Fitch Ratings cuts 2020 global growth forecast to 1.3%; raises estimate for 2021

Fitch Ratings cuts 2020 global growth forecast to 1.3%; raises estimate for 2021

Coronavirus: Coal India subsidiaries set up 1,509 isolation beds in 8 states

Coronavirus: Coal India subsidiaries set up 1,509 isolation beds in 8 states

Coronavirus mayhem: FPIs pull out record Rs 1.1 lakh crore in March

Coronavirus mayhem: FPIs pull out record Rs 1.1 lakh crore in March

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement