People with long COVID smell loss have reduced brain activity, study finds

The study, the first of its kind, builds on previous work undertaken during the first wave of the pandemic, which was one of the first to describe the link between COVID-19 infection with both losses of smell and taste.

A recent study published in EClinicalMedicine has discovered that people with long COVID who suffer from loss of smell experience different patterns of brain activity.

The research used MRI scanning to compare brain activity in three groups: people with long COVID who lost their sense of smell, those whose sense of smell had returned to normal after COVID infection, and people who had never tested positive for COVID-19.

The study revealed that people with long COVID smell loss had reduced brain activity and impaired communication between two parts of the brain responsible for processing important smell information: the orbitofrontal cortex and the pre-frontal cortex.

However, this connection was not impaired in people who had regained their sense of smell after contracting the coronavirus . The findings suggest that long COVID-related anosmia is linked to a change in the brain that prevents smells from being processed properly.

The study's lead author, Dr. Jed Wingrove from the UCL Department of Medicine, noted that persistent loss of smell is just one way that long COVID is still impacting people's quality of life. However, the study provides reassurance that, for most people whose sense of smell returns, there are no permanent changes to brain activity.

The study's joint senior author, Professor Claudia Wheeler-Kingshott from the UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, said the findings raise the intriguing possibility that olfactory training, or retraining the brain to process different scents, could help people with long COVID recover their sense of smell.

Additionally, the research suggests that the brains of people with long COVID smell loss might be compensating for their lost sense of smell by boosting connections with other sensory regions. Their brains showed increased activity between the parts of the brain that process smell and areas that process sight, such as the visual cortex.

"This tells us that the neurons that would normally process smell are still there, but they're just working in a different way," explained Dr. Wingrove.

Professor Rachel Batterham from the UCL Division of Medicine, who was also a joint senior author of the study, emphasized the significance of the research, stating that it "provides further evidence of the wide-ranging and long-lasting impact of COVID-19 on health."

