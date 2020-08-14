  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

People should not fear spread of COVID-19 in food, packaging: WHO

Updated : August 14, 2020 09:36 AM IST

"People should not fear food, or food packaging or processing or delivery of food," WHO head of emergencies programme Mike Ryan told a briefing in Geneva.
WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said China had tested hundreds of thousands of packages and "found very, very few, less than 10" proving positive for the virus.
People should not fear spread of COVID-19 in food, packaging: WHO

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Bihar conducts record 1 lakh COVID-19 tests; 3,906 fresh cases

Bihar conducts record 1 lakh COVID-19 tests; 3,906 fresh cases

Trump administration 'satisfied' with China purchase progress in Phase 1 trade deal: Larry Kudlow

Trump administration 'satisfied' with China purchase progress in Phase 1 trade deal: Larry Kudlow

As govt proposes transaction threshold overhaul, hotel bills above Rs 20,000, jewellery purchase of over Rs 1 lakh to come under I-T scanner

As govt proposes transaction threshold overhaul, hotel bills above Rs 20,000, jewellery purchase of over Rs 1 lakh to come under I-T scanner

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement