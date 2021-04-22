People seek help on social media as COVID-19 crisis cripples government system

As India logged 3.14 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the seven consecutive days total to 17,37,683 cases, people have taken to social media to find help for COVID-19 patients.

So they are flooding the social media with posts seeking ICU beds, inquiring about hospital availability, where to find life-saving drugs like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, seeking donations of plasma from recovered patients and procurement of oxygen cylinders.

Many of these supplies were being exported to foreign countries until recently.

The health infrastructure across the country is at the verge of collapse as most of the hospitals across the states have run out of beds, oxygen supply and other essential drugs. With no hope from the government, people are taking the help of their fellow netizens. Microblogging platform Twitter is full of posts of people requiring aid for COVID-19 patients.

Need Help East Delhi Name - Mrs Sharma, 62yrs oxygen levels going down Showing symptoms of Covid though Test report Awaited She is on Dialysis Needs Hospitalization Contact(Son) Aakash- 9999046177@GautamGambhir @dilipkpandey @srinivasiyc@HarishKhuranna @TajinderBagga — Aslam Shaikh (@aslamshk7) April 22, 2021

HI URGENTLY NEED A BED IN A HOSPITAL IN DELHI FOR COVID +VE BRIJ BHUSHAN BHAGAT AGED 85 OXYGEN LEVELS : 72-77 PLEASE AMPLIFY/SHARE LEADS. — Stuti (@StooTea) April 22, 2021

In fact, there are so many people asking for aid on Twitter that some other users have also made guidelines and posted tips on how to search for help effectively.

This is an excellent way to search twitter for covid support.https://t.co/Z3bYxItWSR Please retweet. Never asked for a retweet before :)#COVIDSecondWaveInIndia #CovidIndia #CovidIndiaupdate #COVID19India — Deepak Venkatesh (@deepakvenkatesh) April 21, 2021

Other Twitter users have been providing aid in the form of giving out valuable information regarding where to find beds, oxygen and medicine.

Posts on other social media networks have similar stories to tell. Users on Instagram are using the stories and reel features to urgently ask for help.

Even LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional networking website, is seeing an influx of posts asking for help regarding the COVID-19 crisis.

Many people coming forward to provide food and other non-medical help to COVID-19 patients across the country.

As people are facing increasing difficulties while dealing with the second wave of the pandemic, it seems like the best help that many can find is through the reach and kindness of other citizens of the country.