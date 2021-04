RS Sharma, CEO at National Health Authority, on Thursday said that those in the age group of 18 to 45 years will not be able to avail free vaccination at the central government-run hospitals. He clarified that free vaccination will only be available for people aged 45 years and above at the central government-run hospitals.

"People should go to vaccination centres only by appointment. We need to avoid crowding at vaccination centres," he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

The government has said that the registration for vaccination will begin from April 28. The CoWIN platform is currently being configured to roll out for the rest of the adult population. The new CoWIN platform should be ready by Saturday, April 24. However, registration on the platform will only be allowed from Wednesday, April 28.

Total vaccinations across the country crossed 13.22 crore with more than 21.21 lakh vaccine doses being given till 8 PM on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 13,22,40,352 as per the 8 PM provisional report, it said.

These include 92,19,080 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 58,51,361 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,16,28,882 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and59,32,541 FLWs who have taken the second dose. Besides, 4,43,89,584 and 16,28,837 beneficiaries for over 45 years old to 60 years have been administered the first and second dose respectively while 4,78,44,204 and 57,45,863 individuals aged above 60 have taken the first and second dose respectively.

