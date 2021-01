Hygiene and wellness brand, Pee Safe has announced its foray into the female condoms category, challenging stereotypes around contraceptive use among women.

Addressing a market that has so far been non-existent, Vikas Bagaria, Founder, Pee Safe, tells us, ‘While some of the international players do make such products, they are not available easily in the local markets. Female condoms are a highly effective protection tool for preventing HIV/AIDS transmission and unwanted or unplanned pregnancies. There is also a great lack of awareness about female condoms in India. We have introduced these condoms to change the perception among Indian women and make them enjoy the pleasure without worrying about their safety and other issues. We are confident that with an increase in awareness and easy availability of the products, the demand will also rise and the major global players will enter the segment as well.’

According to the market research company, Technavio, the APAC region is set to be the fastest-growing region for female condoms with India and China being the driving forces. The global market size for this product category is approximately 800 million.

Conceptualized by Pee Safe’s R&D team, the female condoms are contract manufactured in Nashik by Cupid India and the venture claims to have received the FDA approval as well. Simple to use, Pee Safe’s female condoms can be worn for up to 8 hours.

Vikas adds, “The female population today is waking and aware of their rights, including those related to hygiene and sexual health. Internet penetration has further influenced buying behavior. Our aim is to not only address this segment but also ensure that we play a part in preventing sexually transmitted infections (STIs) like AIDS. Pee Safe is a brand that is continuously striving to address the needs of its TG through new and innovative products and awareness campaigns.”

How does a ‘female condom’ work?

The principle behind female condoms is to create a contraceptive barrier that can be worn inside the vagina. These condoms can prevent unwanted pregnancies by stopping sperm from meeting an egg. The female condom can be placed into the vagina even hours before sex.

Advocating the cause of personal hygiene since 2013, the brand’s products are currently available in modern trade, general stores, airports, organized stores across 50+ cities, online at www.peesafe.com, and across leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Nykaa, and Flipkart.