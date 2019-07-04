In association with
HPIDFC
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Stocks rally again on expected Fed rate cuts; euro on defensive
Oil prices edge down, pressured by US supply
Rupee edges 6 paise higher at 68.89 against US dollar
Motilal Oswal
Home Healthcare
Finance

PE firms eye significant stake in Wockhardt, says report

Updated : July 04, 2019 08:26 AM IST

The pharma firm, the report said, placed a mandate with investment company Moelis & Company to sell 40 percent of its shareholding.
The individual PE companies signalled that they are interested in buying at least 51 percent stake, which could lead up to Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 crore in valuation for the formulations business, people aware of the development told the paper. 
The people mentioned in the report also said Torrent Pharma has also shown interest. However, whether the Torrent Pharma puts in a bid, is unclear.
PE firms eye significant stake in Wockhardt, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Want to buy smartphones under Rs 15,000? Here's a list of top 10 handsets in July 2019

Want to buy smartphones under Rs 15,000? Here's a list of top 10 handsets in July 2019

Nike withdraws shoe after Kaepernick's criticism

Nike withdraws shoe after Kaepernick's criticism

Wilful defaults in India cross Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 2018-19

Wilful defaults in India cross Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 2018-19

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV