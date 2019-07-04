Finance
PE firms eye significant stake in Wockhardt, says report
Updated : July 04, 2019 08:26 AM IST
The pharma firm, the report said, placed a mandate with investment company Moelis & Company to sell 40 percent of its shareholding.
The individual PE companies signalled that they are interested in buying at least 51 percent stake, which could lead up to Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 crore in valuation for the formulations business, people aware of the development told the paper.
The people mentioned in the report also said Torrent Pharma has also shown interest. However, whether the Torrent Pharma puts in a bid, is unclear.
