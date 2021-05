Paytm, the leading digital wallet service provider in India, is launching a new tool for users to find COVID-19 vaccine slots. The new feature will also send alerts to the users when new slots open up for their locality, said the financial technology company’s founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma in a tweet on Thursday.

“We are launching a new tool for users to find COVID Vaccine slots and set for alerts when new slots open up for their locality”, tweeted Sharma requesting to ‘spread awareness’.

Since the lockdown last year following the spread of the COVID-19 infections, the digital payments platform has offered many solutions for its users and merchants.

In December last year, the leading financial services platform had waived off all charges on merchant transactions allowing merchants not to pay any fees to take payments from Paytm Wallet.

In March this year Paytm had also launched ‘Paytm Smart PoS’ for merchants to accept contactless payments using the near field communication (NFC) feature through their Android phones.

Several tech and social media companies including Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, LinkedIn and Indian start-ups like Koo and Chingari have already rolled out features to help India’s battle against the COVID-19.

Facebook is launching a feature to locate a vaccination centre and has an information hub on COVID-19 while Twitter has its own hub and users utilize it to look for different COVID-19 resources.

The Phase 3 vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18-44 was launched on May 1 amid the spiralling cases of COVID-19 that has claimed the lives of as many as 2,30,168 people so far.

India is witnessing a tough battle against the second wave of COVID-19 due to the shortage of hospital beds, ICUs, ventilators, oxygen and essential medicines.

Many states could not be able to start the vaccination on the scheduled date due to a shortage of vaccines. However, some states have started vaccination with the available jabs. With certain states carrying out the vaccination, the beneficiaries are having a tough time locating centres that cater to everyone above the age of 18.