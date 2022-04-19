AIIMS may soon charge as much as private hospitals: Report

Patients trying to look for affordable healthcare services at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) may be in for a rude shock in the coming days. The country’s premier public hospital and medical research university is now planning to raise the charges on private wards. The hike will bring AIIMS ward charges on par with private hospitals, reported Mint.

As per the recommendations made during a standing finance committee meeting last month, A category rooms in private wards will cost Rs 6,000, up from Rs 3,000; and the price of B category rooms in private wards will double to Rs 2,000. Diet charges have also been increased to Rs 300 per day from Rs 200 per day.

“The recommendation/decision of 222nd standing finance committee (SFC) regarding the proposal for revision of room rent of private wards at AIIMS-New Delhi. Request for taking the undertaking from the patients being admitted to the private wards forthwith,” read a letter issued by Dr D.K. Sharma, Medical Superintendent of AIIMS-Delhi.

The letter also stated that the increase was instituted to recover the foregone revenue in the wake of waiver of charges on low-cost investigations and laboratory tests. Charges of up to Rs 500 per test on low-cost laboratory charges for patients have been abolished going forward.