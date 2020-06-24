Business
Patanjali 'didn't mention coronavirus' in Coronil application, says license officer
Updated : June 24, 2020 02:53 PM IST
“As per Patanjali's application, we issued them license. They didn't mention coronavirus, we only approved license for immunity booster, cough and fever,” a licence officer at the Uttarakhand Ayurved department was quoted as saying by ANI.
The clarification comes in the wake of questions surrounding regulatory approvals for Patanjali Ayurved’s claimed coronavirus medicine Coronil which was launched on Tuesday.