Patanjali 'didn't mention coronavirus' in Coronil application, says license officer

An official at the Uttarakhand government’s Ayurveda department has said the office issued license to Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved for "immunity booster, cough and fever," but the company didn’t mention coronavirus in its application.

The clarification comes in the wake of questions surrounding regulatory approvals for Patanjali Ayurved’s claimed coronavirus medicine Coronil which was launched on Tuesday. The company claims that the drug cures COVID-19, the disease resulting from coronavirus, within 14 days.

“As per Patanjali's application, we issued them license. They didn't mention coronavirus, we only approved license for immunity booster, cough and fever,” a licence officer at the Uttarakhand Ayurved department was quoted as saying by ANI.

He added that the department will issue Patanjali a notice about its COVID-19 kit. “We'll issue them a notice asking how they got permission to make the kit (for COVID-19).”

The Ministry of AYUSH, which administers Ayurveda among other traditional Indian medicinal practices, issued a statement Tuesday evening, asking Patanjali Ayurved not to publicise its claims regarding Coronil. It also asked for details of the drug’s composition and details about the research the company undertook prior to the launch.

The ministry also asked the Uttarakhand government to provide copies of license and approval details granted for the manufacture of Coronil. Patanjali is headquartered in Haridwar, which comes under Uttarakhand’s jurisdiction.

Notably, no drug or vaccine for the deadly virus has been developed so far. A number of organisations and pharmaceutical firms are actively involved in finding cure for a disease that has infected over 9 million people globally and killed nearly half a million.

The infection tally in India is nearing the 450,000 mark while the death toll has climbed upwards of 14,000.