Yoga guru Swami Ramdev-run Patanjali Ayurvedic Medicines on Tuesday launched an Ayurvedic medicine, Coronil, claiming that it will help to treat the novel coronavirus infection.

The company said that clinical control trials of the medicine were carried out adhering to standardized protocols and within the span of 3 to 15 days, all the COVID-19 positive patients transformed into negative ones without observing any mortality.

The medicine is launched after long research that was jointly conducted by the Patanjali Research Institute, Haridwar and the National Institute of Medical Science, Jaipur.

Patanjali claims that medicine can cure COVID-19 within 14 days.

The tablet will be made available in the Patanjali stores in the next one week, Swami Ramdev said at the launch of the medicine.

Earlier this month, Acharya Balkrishna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Patanjali Ayurveda had claimed that the company has found a cure for COVID-19 disease.

The medicine was launched with the team of scientists, researchers and doctors involved in the trials at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.