Healthcare Passive immunisation may slow down COVID-19 infection: Study Updated : May 13, 2020 12:38 PM IST While PI does not provide long-term protection against the virus, it can reduce the aggressiveness and mortality rate of infection. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has got approval for the trail of convalescent plasma therapy to assess its effectiveness in the treatment of COVID-19.